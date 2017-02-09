Ice hockey: Masuk rallies past Newtown

It is sometimes said that your defense is your best offense and for Masuk High’s boys hockey team that was somewhat the case in Wednesday night’s clash with Newtown. The Panthers came from behind and nipped the visiting Nighthawks 3-2, at The Rinks as Shelton.

The Panthers avenged a nail-biting 7-5 loss to Newtown, which included an empty-netter, earlier this season.

Masuk fell behind 2-0 early in the second period before rallying to tie the score heading into the third.

Adam Montgue scored the tie-breaking goal, on the power play, late in the third.

Masuk coach Andy Townsend said he was pleased his team came back and credited the play of defensemen T.J. Scalia, Tom Sudora, Will Ferraro and Brendan Andros, the latter of whom had a goal and was a big part of this win.

“He killed their offense just by moving his feet and skating the puck up the ice,” Townsend said.

Early in the game, the explosive Nighthawks had success carrying the puck into Masuk’s zone and it produced goals by top line forwards Domenic Cartelli and Scott McLean.

“We were giving them a little too much space coming into the zone,” Townsend said. “Anytime you give those two guys space to move the puck they can shoot it where they want it.”

Townsend’s defense clamped down and minimized Newtown’s scoring chances throughout most of the night and the Panthers finished with a 22-13 advantage in shots on goal.

Andros, who missed the first meeting between the South-West Conference rivals, made his presence felt on both ends of the ice. He was assisted by Casey Bowler to get Masuk on the scoreboard 7:10 into the second period.

Masuk goaltender Tag Weiss made some saves to keep the score 2-1, and Elijah Begin, assisted by Adam Montague, evened the score at the 13:22 mark of the middle stanza.

Masuk improved to 6-6-1, and Newtown fell to 10-4. The Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit for the second consecutive contest; Masuk fell behind against Hall-Southington before rallying for a 3-3 tie on Saturday.