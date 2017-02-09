Resident arrested for alarming social media posts

The Monroe Police arrested 21-year-old Peter Jennings of Monroe on Feb. 8 after posting references to a school shooting on his Facebook account.

Jennings was charged by warrant with breach of peace and posted a court set $25,000 bond. He was issued a court date of Feb. 16, at Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn.

Jennings is a former Monroe student.

The implied threat of a school shooting alarmed people to report it. The details of the post were forwarded by concerned citizens to the Monroe Police Facebook page and to the Monroe Public School administration on Feb. 7.

Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said officers attempted to locate and speak to Jennings concerning the post.

“After several attempts to locate him, measures were taken by the Monroe Police Department and the Monroe Public Schools,” he said. “The police and the schools, worked in cooperation to take every precaution to ensure the safety of the students at all town schools.”

The use of social media to report concerns is a valuable option but is not monitored on a continuous basis, he said.

“In respect to timeliness and a quick response, the Monroe police suggest always contacting your local police by phone when safety issues arise,” Corrone said.