Governor’s proposed budget slashes $7.2 million from Monroe

Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed budget includes a $7,237,570 cut in state funding to Monroe, designating only $138,805 for the town in 2018.

Malloy’s budget, which featured funding cuts for 145 municipalities across the state.

However a few communities will receive increased funding if the budget is approved. Malloy designated $38.1 million in state aid for Hartford, $40.8 million in Waterbury, $24.2 million for New Britain, $14.2 million for Bridgeport and $13.1 million for New Haven.

While Monroe took a hard hit with the $7.2 million decrease in state funding, Groton took the worst of the cuts, losing $14.1 million and Milford saw a $12.1 million reduction.

The brunt of the budget cuts are associated with education spending. His budget also slashes the town’s Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant cutting $5,303,815 from the previous year. However the proposed budget seeks to give Monroe an additional $1.5 million special education grant.

Malloy also proposed that the state push the teacher’s pension costs on the municipalities, which would cost Monroe an additional $3,017,406, in an effort to cut $400 million in state spending.

When the First Selectman presented his proposed budget, which was 4.22% higher than the previous year’s budget, he said the 2017-2018 budget was going to be difficult due to the governor’s cuts.

“The other shoe dropped,” First Selectman Steve Vavrek said.

Vavrek’s proposed $86.4 million budget feels the squeeze of the governor’s funding cuts.

“The main things we have to be concerned with are ECS, special education and teacher retirement. Everything else we have pretty decently covered in the [town] budget,” First Selectman Steve Vavrek said.

He said the impact of those three changes will cost the town an estimated $6.5 million.

The governor’s budget also restored $246,601 in Local Capital Improvement program (LoCIP) funding and provided an additional $177,646 in municipal revenue sharing funds. Malloy’s budget did not include any grants for municipal projects, so the town will see a $176,106 cut.

“This is going to hurt,” Vavrek said. “This budget will be tough, but we need to work together.”