Sredzinski discusses school funding cuts

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski spoke to the Board of Education about changes in education funding and Hartford’s efforts to curb unfunded mandates.
ESC cuts
At the end of December the state announced that Monroe would be receiving $134,966 less than previously promised in the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant. Sredzinski said that the governor’s budget, which was presented on Feb. 8, would be impacting ECS grants, but he was not sure to what extent, as he had not seen the budget at the time of the meeting.
“We’re not sure of what to expect or how it will affect Monroe,” Sredzinski said.
However, Sredzinski did say that the school district should expect to see some ECS changes coming down the pipeline.
He also noted that recent data revealed that under the current ECS system formula some towns are funded at 46% while others are at 180%. Sredzinski said Monroe was currently at 80%.
However, because the towns are not being funded equally, the ECS system will be “thrown out and redone,” he said.
He also said several bills are currently being discussed in Hartford related to updating the ECS system.
“Everyone wants to be fair to their town, so everyone is fighting for dollars,” Sredzinski said. “It comes down to what’s fair, what money we do have and how do we divide it up.”
Mandates
Sredzinski also discussed the Board of Education’s ongoing concerns about unfunded mandates.
“Because we basically know funding is going to be cut, it’s going to be cut to towns like Monroe, I feel and a lot of us feel that we should also realize savings and mandate relief,” he said. “If the state is going to take away the money from us, we should ease the restriction on what the state tells us what we have to do.”
He said he thinks locals should be given the power to make decisions about what is needed educationally in their area.
Sredzinski said the unfunded mandates have been an issue for years, but that this year legislators are working to make changes to these mandates and provide mandate relief in the face of the ECS funding cuts.
He also said he’s working to get state funding information to municipalities in March instead of waiting until June. That way the towns can factor the state funding into their own local budgets.
Sredzinski said he’s working to push back against the Bridgeport magnet school change that allows magnet schools to charge public school districts for student tuition. He said legislation is in the works to prevent the magnet schools from charging for previously enrolled students.
He said Hartford is also working on reversing the school calendar mandate to make it optional for schools.
He also noted that some legislators are working on new education mandates.
“New mandates, not that we don’t already have enough,” Sredzinski said.
These potential mandates deal with teacher training and seat belts for school buses.
Another issue Sredzinski brought up was the governor’s plan to shift the burden of funding teacher pensions from the state to municipalities.
Superintendent Jim Agostine noted that if the town had to pay for the pensions it would cost an additional $2.5 million per year.
“Another ploy of the state unloading their burdens on the local communities,” he said.
Sredzinski said the governor is looking for ways to “plug that hole” caused by the state’s $1.4-billion deficit. He said he recognizes that it is difficult because the governor doesn’t want to raise taxes, but said shifting the costs to the municipalities is still pushing the burden on to state residents.
“I’m fighting every day to make sure Monroe and Newtown are not communities that are losing ground,” Sredzinski said.
Recognition
The Board of Education also recognized Sredzinski as an Exemplary Person. Agostine said he’s never worked with such a dedicated member of the legislature in all his years of administrative education and thanked Sredzinski for being a “champion” of the board’s concerns.
“Anytime I need something, anytime I want to share a piece of information, anytime he’s looking for information, we pick up the phone and talk to each other. He’s very attentive to all of the Board of Education things with the legislature,” he said. “I have never met somebody at that level with such a keen interest in the details and the small things that go along the way as well as the big issues.”