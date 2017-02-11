Monroe Courier

Police logs Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

By TinaMarie Craven on February 11, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Police department responded to 26 alarms and 14 medical emergencies between Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Monday, Jan. 30

8:14 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:19 — Car accident reported on Judd Road. A oil truck hit a tree after swerving to avoid colliding with a deer. The truck dumped 1,700 gallons of oil into area wetlands. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are still working on the clean up efforts.

3:48 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:08 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a pole in a parking lot.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

12:24 p.m. — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision.

6:18 — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car lost control when passing a plow and struck a hydrant in a person’s yard.

9:19 — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. A car struck a mailbox.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:12 a.m. — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision.

7:14 — Car accident reported on Hammertown Road. A car slid into the guardrail, no injuries reported.

1:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Old Zoar Road. A car struck a pedestrian, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

3:16 — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call.

3:44 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 38-year-old Dorota Alderman after she turned herself in on a warrant. She was charged with failure to pay or plead. She was released on a $100 bond.  

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:46 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 20-year-old Allison Maki on a warrant. She was charged with failure to pay or plead and released on a $250 bond.

Related posts:

  1. Police logs Sept. 6 to Sept. 11
  2. Police logs Dec. 12 to Dec. 18
  3. Police logs Oct. 17 – Oct. 23
  4. Police logs Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post 2017 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival selections Next Post Reel Dad: Time for 'The Schumies'
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress