Police logs Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

The Monroe Police department responded to 26 alarms and 14 medical emergencies between Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Monday, Jan. 30

8:14 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:19 — Car accident reported on Judd Road. A oil truck hit a tree after swerving to avoid colliding with a deer. The truck dumped 1,700 gallons of oil into area wetlands. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are still working on the clean up efforts.

3:48 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:08 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a pole in a parking lot.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

12:24 p.m. — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision.

6:18 — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car lost control when passing a plow and struck a hydrant in a person’s yard.

9:19 — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. A car struck a mailbox.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:12 a.m. — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision.

7:14 — Car accident reported on Hammertown Road. A car slid into the guardrail, no injuries reported.

1:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Old Zoar Road. A car struck a pedestrian, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

3:16 — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call.

3:44 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 38-year-old Dorota Alderman after she turned herself in on a warrant. She was charged with failure to pay or plead. She was released on a $100 bond.

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:46 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 20-year-old Allison Maki on a warrant. She was charged with failure to pay or plead and released on a $250 bond.