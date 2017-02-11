Probate Court hosts law students

The Trumbull Probate Court recently hosted law school student members of the Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal.

T.R. Rowe, a Quinnipiac University Law School alumnus who serves as the Judge of Probate for the towns of Trumbull, Easton and Monroe invited the students to attend a day of hearings held in the courtroom.

Rowe also invited Andrew Rocco, Editor-in-Chief of the Probate Law Journal to the event.

“Speaking on behalf of the Quinnipiac Probate Law Journal, we are grateful for the opportunity Judge Rowe gave us to observe his court. Everyone who went thought it was a great experience and I think it offered the journal members a first-hand look into how these opinions that we publish come about,” Rocco said.

The students’ grasp of theoretical, “classroom” knowledge translated well to the hearings they observed.

“It was an absolute delight having the students sit in on our hearings.” Rowe said. “Anticipating the students, we scheduled hearings covering a broad variety of areas of jurisdiction. I met with the students before the hearings to give them a little primer of what to expect, and then we met afterwards for a Q & A session. They were very interested in the proceedings and made some very prescient observations. I was most impressed with these members of the Probate Law Journal. They even talked about returning next semester, so we are looking forward to doing this again soon.”