Library hosts Valentine’s cupcake decorating

February book discussion

The library announced that Kitchens of the Great Midwest will be the February’s book. Come share a lively discussion with us. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk one month prior to the discussion date. No registration necessary.

Cupcake crafting

The library will hold a Valentine’s Cupcake crafting event for teens on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through twelve are invited to decorate cupcakes at the library. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen movie night

The library will host a movie night on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. The library will be screening Irobot for teens in grades seven through twelve. Pizza will be available. Register online at www.ewml.org.

History lecture

The library will host a Red Spies and Lavender Lads lecture on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Hamish Lutris will be giving a history lecture on McCarthyism, communism and mortality. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen Advisory Council

The library will host a Teen Advisory Council meeting on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to attend.

Concert

The library will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with a blues concert performed by The Coffee Grinders on March 4 at 2 p.m.

Memoir writing

The library will host a workshop on memoir writing on March 5. The workshop will teach participants strategies on how to convey milestones in the writer’s life. Marvin Moss, the leader of Writer’s Bloc, the creative writing workshop will lead this presentation at 1 p.m.