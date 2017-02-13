Light reading for Trump times: Information

Given Kellyanne Conway’s inaccurate statements and blatant misinformation we thought it was time to sit down and have a chat about facts (the real facts).

We would also like to take this moment to recognize the victims of the (imaginary) Bowling Green Massacre, a vicious terrorist attack that only occurred in Conway’s head.

However since the White House is constantly claiming that different respected news outlets are “fake news,” it’s only understandable that people have become more critical of the media.

Frankly, we encourage it. You shouldn’t blindly trust a source without verifying their accuracy. We live in a society where the Merriam-Webster dictionary is tweeting the definition of a fact because information has become so warped. Even stranger, a dictionary’s twitter account is being quoted in news articles for clarifying that “a fact is a piece of information presented as having an objective reality.”

With the rise of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” we thought it would be advisable to suggest some titles related to news and fact.

We humbly suggest picking up a copy of Alain de Botton’s The News – a User’s Manual. It explains the duties of the media and explores the evolving and living beast that is the news. Fluffyzebra.com might not be the most reliable source of news even if they are running a viral story about the latest Executive Order. To decide how trustworthy an outlet is view their About page and see what other content they post. Don’t fall for clickbait stories or mistake silly satirical pieces for genuine news. By all means read the satire, just remember that The Onion isn’t a news outlet and the vice president probably isn’t wearing a pair of pants made of cheese.

Walter Lippmann’s Liberty and the News explains how the media defends democracy by ensuring the free flow of different ideas. It is the media’s job to publish the truth, not to just regurgitate information from an official source. “The real enemy is ignorance, from which all of us, conservative, liberal, and revolutionary, suffer,” Lippmann said.

The Elements of Journalism, a well-thumbed journalism textbook by Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel echoes the same sentiment, “journalism was for building community. Journalism was for citizenship. Journalism was for democracy.”

Don’t get us wrong, the media is not perfect. They are certainly capable of failing which is why is it crucial for the public to be critical of what they’re reading.

For the media critics, we suggest When the Press Fails a media critique about what happens when reporter depend too heavily on official sources and what happens when they fail to thoroughly do their job. If that’s not enough for you take a look at Michael Massing’s Now They Tell Us, which examines the vicious cycle between officials and a reporter that lead to the infamous quest for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

While thinking about “alternative facts” (which are not facts, the dictionary said so) the shock and awe military strategy popped into mind, mostly because repackaging misinformation as facts shocked us more than seeing lipstick on a pig. Shock and awe is a military tactic that is used to distract the enemy from what is really going on, this strategy has also been deployed in the political arena. Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine: the Rise of Disaster Capitalism explores how previous presidents have used shock and awe for their political and economic gain. At the Courier we feel it important to understand what has been done in the past, to better understand our future.