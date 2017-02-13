School briefs Feb. 13

During Monday’s Board of Education meeting the student representatives informed the board about recent events at Masuk High School.

Student representative, Michelle Cobuzzi told the board that there will be a large Color Guard competition on Feb. 11 and that the Masuk team has been preparing for it all year.

William Santee said Masuk students would be seeing portions of a dance showcase during school hours on Feb. 9 and that the public is invited to attend the actual showcase that evening at 7:30 p.m. at the high school. He also reminded the board that the schools will be having a Winter Recess from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20

Kevin Brown said Masuk hosted a blood drive on Feb. 8.

Budget update

Superintendent Jim Agostine said he had found additional savings in the budget and that the increase has dropped to 2.95% from the initial increase of 3.47%. He said some of the savings were made in the school’s nurse budget, by removing two nurse positions. He also said that with closing of St. Jude next year that he will look into potential bus savings, as Monroe will no longer be sharing their buses with residents attending St. Jude. Agostine said he is not sure if they will be able to eliminate a bus or not because the St. Jude students only used parts of different bus routes, noting that it is a geographical not enrollment related concern.

Buses

The Board of Education voted in favor of allowing Agostine to move forward with negotiating the existing bus contract with All Star. He said that since making the switch to All Star that Monroe had experienced fewer transportation concerns.