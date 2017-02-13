O’Hara supports Monroe police

To the Editor:

This is a letter of support for the Monroe Police Department. Chief John Salvatore hits the nail on the head in his recent Courier interview when he calls out the ACLU for reporting that our department failed to respond to a survey.

Our police department has a job to do keeping Monroe safe, not responding to telemarketers.

Had the ACLU bothered to click on one of the four (working) links on the front page of the Monroe Police Department website they would have been able to see the forms and instructions available for citizen complaints. But then they couldn’t write articles that sensationalize and generate donations could they?

Had the ACLU visited the Monroe Police Department website they could have “liked” them on Facebook. They could have signed up for community Code Red notifications or made a child safety seat appointment. Had the ACLU bothered, instead of being bothersome, they could have called the direct line to any of the Command officers instead of contacting the dispatcher who handles little things like emergencies!

This Monroe resident, taxpayer and business owner says thank you to the Monroe Police Department for doing their job and protecting our community. Keep up the good work!

Patrick O’Hara