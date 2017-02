The Monroe School District recognized Scott Pietro of the Meritage Group for his generous technology donation.

Pietro donated 21 Dell 2007FTP flat panel monitors, 19 Dell Precision 790 desktop CPUs, six Dell laser printers, two Cisco 7301 routers, two Cisco 750WAC power supplies and six Cisco WS-C3560G switches.

Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane said this was third donation Pietro has made to the district.

“We want to thank him very much for that huge donation to us,” she said.