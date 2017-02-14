Feb. 14 school notes

Loyola Maryland

Alyson DePalma made the dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released the names of full-time students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. These students are: Madeline Colegrove, Stephanie DeCarlo, Maverick Marrin, Gianna Proscino, Samantha Sederquest and Morgan Winship.

Rogers and Williams

The following students made the Fall 2016 dean’s list at Roger Williams University: Kathryn Rogers, Nicole Fischetti, Alix Masuk, Zachary Pinto, Alec Radocchia, Sarah Capodagli, Nicholas Cull and William Lobdell.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

Hartford

The University of Hartford is pleased to announced that Robert Galvez and Audrey Vogel made the dean’s list at the University of Hartford.

SUNY New Paltz

Haley Bassett made the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To make the dean’s list students must earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

Siena College

Katelyn Laleman has been named to the Siena College dean’s list. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Delaware

The following students made the dean’s list at the University of Delaware:Jennifer Costello, John Dellalana, Michelle Dellalana, Sydney Hirsch, Sally McHugh, Kendall Muro, Kristen Pirog and Sara Roberge.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Christopher Massar, Margaret Porter and Tyler Weiss made the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Holy Cross

Ryan Forger made the dean’s list at the College of Holy Cross.

New Hampshire

Joseph Capodagli, Elisabeth DeMace, Dylan Cairns and Nathan Dablain made the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.

University of Connecticut

Michael Esposito made the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

James Madison

Michael Andrew Gamse graduated with a degree in marketing from James Madison University during the Dec. 16, 2016.