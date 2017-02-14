Parks and Rec hosts ski/snowboarding trip

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

President’s Day Weekend Ski/Snowboarding Trip

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Parks and Recreation Department will be taking a ski trip to Butternut Basin in Great Barrington, Mass. for students ages 11-17. The bus will leave Village Square Shopping Square at 6:30 a.m. and will return at 6:30 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders will have from approximately 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Butternut. Strict rules of conduct for all participants on the bus and at Butternut Mountain will be enforced by the Parks and Rec chaperones and Butternut staff. A helmet is mandatory. Fee includes the cost of a bus and lift ticket. Those needing lessons or rentals must arrange with and pay Butternut directly at 413-528-2000. Fee: $65. Registration deadline is noon on Friday, Feb. 10.

Parent and Child Aquatics

Program for children ages two to four builds basic water safety for both parents and children, helping young children become comfortable in the water so they are willing and ready to learn to swim. These basic skills include adjusting to the water environment, showing comfort while maintaining a front or back position in the water and demonstrating breath control, including blowing bubbles or voluntarily submerging under water. Adult participation is required. Session 4: Saturdays, Feb. 25–March 25 (no class March 4 and 11) at 12:00-12:40 pm. Registration deadline: Feb. 19. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Preschool Aquatics

Program gives young children ages four to five a positive, developmentally appropriate aquatic learning experience that emphasizes water safety, survival and foundational swimming concepts. Skills are age-appropriate, helping participants achieve success on a regular basis while in a class environment with their peers. Session 4: Saturdays, Feb. 25–March 25 (no class March 4 and 11) at 12:45-1:25 p.m. Registration deadline: Feb. 19. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Adult Swim Lessons

Adult swim lessons are offered on Monday nights at the Masuk Pool. Our swim instructors will help adults develop valuable skills and a lifetime love of the water, while instilling responsibility and safety instruction. Classes meet for 45 minutes per lesson once a week for four weeks from 7-7:45 p.m. Session 2: March 6 – March 27. Registration deadline: Feb. 28. Fees: $45 resident/$55 non-resident.

ArtSmart! Studio

Young crafters are invited to the “Spring Fling” Crafting Workshop. Let’s nudge mother nature along with some spring themed arts and crafts projects like botanical studies, fairy/gnome crafts and more! Event held Monday, Feb. 20 at 9:30-12 p.m. Location: ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. Fees: $40 resident/$45 non-resident. For additional information, contact Kathy at [email protected]

Wolfe Park Picnic Reservations

The Parks and Recreation Department will begin to accept picnic reservations for Wolfe Park on Wednesday, Feb. 15. There are two areas (Concert and Pond View) located on the pool side and three picnic areas (Oak Grove, Lake Pavilion and Cedar Grove) located on the lake side of the park that can be reserved. The Cedar Grove picnic area is a small picnic spot near the parking area halfway down Doc Silverstone Drive that can be reserved for a maximum of 4 hours for up to 12 people. All other picnic areas can be reserved for the day with a maximum of 200 people.