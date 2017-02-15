Young Writers Competition open to area towns

The Easton Arts Council’s seventh annual Young Writers Competition is now accepting submissions from students in Easton, Redding, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport and Weston.

The topic for the competition is “Your most memorable Hometown Experience,” real or imagined. Entries can be prose, poetry, play or screenplay; each entry will be evaluated on originality, quality of writing and interpretation of theme. The judges will be award-winning Easton writers Elise Broach, Verne Gay and Karen Thorsen. Prize-winning entries will be announced on Tuesday, March 7th, and read aloud at the Easton Arts Council’s Youth Art & Talent Show on Sunday, March 12th, 2017.

All entries must be submitted to [email protected] no later than Sunday, Feb. 26. Entries will be judged in three categories: Elementary School, Grades 3-5; Middle School, Grades 6-8; High School, Grades 9-12.

Three $25 prizes will be awarded.

A $5 entry fee plus an Easton Arts Council membership – Family $30 or Youth $10 – is required for all entrants. Family membership includes a professional-quality DVD of the Talent Show and Young Writers Award Ceremony. Submission forms are available at: www.eastonartscouncil.org. Submission forms, entry & membership fees should be mailed to EAC, PO Box 142. Easton, CT 06612. For questions, please call Karen Thorsen, 203-261-4747.