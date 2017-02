Local made partner in law firm

Ryan P. Driscoll of Monroe was recently named a Partner at Berchem, Moses & Devlin law firm.

Driscoll regularly represents private businesses, municipalities and insurance companies in general litigation matters with a focus on defense of civil rights claims, business disputes, Dram Shop actions, premises liability actions and workers’ compensation matters.

He has successfully handled such matters in federal and state court and before the Workers’ Compensation Commission, Compensation Review Board and Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Attorney Driscoll is very active in the community. He is the treasurer of the Monroe Conservation Commission in addition to serving as a Leader on Loan with the United Way, raising money for various area charities. Driscoll is also a Little League coach in Monroe.