Schools announce delays for Friday

By TinaMarie Craven on February 9, 2017

The Monroe Public Schools and St. Jude announced that they will have a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 10.

St. Jude will open at 9:40 a.m. To view the start times for the Monroe Public Schools check their website here.

