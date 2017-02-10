Monroe Courier

Obituary: Marian R. Carre of Monroe

By Monroe Courier on February 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marian R. Carre of Monroe, publicity and public relations director for the American Heart Association of Fairfield County, wife of the late Daniel C. Carre, died Feb. 1.

Born Aug. 3, 1931, in Bridgeport, daughter of Joseph Sappe and Helen Lopuson Sappe.

Survived by son, David and daughter-in-law, Mary of Wayne, Pa., grandson, Alex of Washington D.C., and granddaughter, Madeleine of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Online condolences: Bragdon Kelley Funeral Home at bragdonkelley.com.

Memorial contributions: Friends of Acadia National Park at friendsofacadia.org/secondcentury, 43 Cottage Street, P.O. Box 45, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609, 800-625-0321.

