Spaghetti dinner and free concert at Long Hill United Methodist Church

Saturday, Feb. 18, is the next installment in the monthly spaghetti supper/free concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull. This month is our biggest concert of the year. Once again the renowned Yale Spizziwinks perform for an evening of great harmony and humor. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., and is preceded by the spaghetti supper.

For $12; $11 for seniors, it’s spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages and dessert, and handmade meatballs are $.50 each.

Call 203-954-9691 for more info.