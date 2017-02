Library announces One Book,One Town programs

Join the Trumbull community in reading Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss and take part in the programs planned for the Trumbull Library’s 8th annual One Book, One Town program.

Thursday, March 2 — Bus Trip: Hyde Park-FDR Library and Culinary Institute of America. Required forms and details at Information desk, main branch, due Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Saturday, March 4 — Children’s Craft Workshop: Make your own colonial inspired toys, 10:30 a.m. at Fairchild, 1718 Huntington Tpke., registration required.

Thursday, March 9 — Debate: St. Joseph H.S. vs. Trumbull H.S. Debate Teams, register, 6:30 p.m., main branch, moderator T.R. Rowe, Yale Debate Team judges.

Friday, March 10 — Family movie: An American Tail, G rated, 6:30 p.m., main branch registration required, snacks provided.

Saturday, March 11 — Lecture: 2016 Presidential Election: Was it Unique? by Prof. Paul Siff, 2 p.m, main branch, registration required

Sunday, March 12 — Presentation: Styles of the First Ladies, by Professor Susan Jerome, 2 p.m., main branch, registration required, snacks.

Tuesday, March 14 — Lecture: The Federal Reserve, by Fairfield University Professor Phil Lane, 6:30 p.m., main branch, registration required.

Thursday, March 16 — Book discussion/soup luncheon: Presidential Courage, Led by Library Director Stefan Lyhne, lunch by THS culinary students, noon, main branch, registration required.

Sunday, March 19 — Concert: Rick Spencer. Songs Inspired by Presidential Courage, 2 p.m., main branch, registration required.

Monday, March 20 — Family presentation: An Evening with Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m., Fairchild, registration required.

Thursday, March 23 — Book discussion: Presidential Courage, led by Professor Paul Spignesi, 6:30 p.m., main branch, registration required.

Saturday, March 25 — Children’s activity: Presidential Facts Letterbox Hunt, 11 a.m,Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St., registration required.

Saturday, March 25 — Lecture: One Man with Courage is a Majority, by Prof. Hamish Lutris, 2 p.m., Trumbull Historical Society, registration required.

Sunday, March 26 — Author presentation: All the Presidents’ Gardens, by Marta McDowell, 2 p.m., main branch, registration required, snacks, book signing.

K-8 Essay Contest: “If you had a parent elected as President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?” Entries due March 4, 13 years and above.

Instagram Contest: “Pictures of Patriotism.” Submit March 1-31 #obot17, @trumbulllibrary