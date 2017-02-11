Winter isn’t done with Fairfield County just yet.

The National Weather Service has announced a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Sunday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 13, at midnight.

According to the forecast, there’s a chance of snow and freezing rain after 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27,” the weather service says. “Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

Between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, snow and sleet are expect followed by freezing rain.

The forecast says the chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible “New snow and sleet accumulation of one to three inches possible,” the weather service says.

Forecasters are predicting more rain and sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow overnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the forecast is partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 43 mph.