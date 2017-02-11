Wrestling: Masuk fourth at SWCs

The Masuk High wrestling team placed fourth at the South-West Conference tournament at New Fairfield High on Saturday.

Coach Darren Hayden’s Panthers scored 92 points, finishing behind New Milford High (251 points), Newtown High (208) and New Fairfield (103). New Milford won the SWC team title for the 10th time in 11 years.

Six grapplers placed for Masuk.

Mike Fedorko (120) and Tore Gambino (126) took second place, while Rob Krajewski was third at 220.

Jason Lobdell (145), Rodolfo Matthews (170) and Carlo Zaccagnini (182) notched fourth-place finishes for Masuk.