Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Masuk fourth at SWCs

By Mike Suppe on February 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Masuk High wrestling team placed fourth at the South-West Conference tournament at New Fairfield High on Saturday.

Coach Darren Hayden’s Panthers scored 92 points, finishing behind New Milford High (251 points), Newtown High (208) and New Fairfield (103). New Milford won the SWC team title for the 10th time in 11 years.

Six grapplers placed for Masuk.

Mike Fedorko (120) and Tore Gambino (126) took second place, while Rob Krajewski was third at 220.

Jason Lobdell (145), Rodolfo Matthews (170) and Carlo Zaccagnini (182) notched fourth-place finishes for Masuk.

 

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Masuk sinks Weston
  2. Wrestling: Pomperaug nicks Masuk
  3. Wrestling: Masuk upends Staples
  4. Wrestling: Masuk splits tri-meet

Tags: , ,

Previous Post More snow coming: Wintry weather Sunday, strong winds Monday
About author
Mike Suppe

Mike Suppe


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress