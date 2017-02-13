Free Financial Literacy Workshops

No-obligation seminar is open to members and non-members.

Connex Credit Union announces a free financial literacy workshop entitled Home Improvements with the Best Payoff, at the Trumbull Public Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-8 p.m. You are not required to be a member of the credit union to attend, but registration is required as seats are limited.

Connex Credit Union, one of Connecticut’s largest credit unions, announces that its highly-regarded financial literacy workshop series returns from its brief winter hiatus. These free, no-obligation seminars are available to both members and non-members as part of the ConnexCares philanthropic initiative. Taught by industry professionals, attendees are provided with the information necessary to restructure their financial lives.

The first seminar in 2017 is Home Improvements with the Best Payoff, presented by Christine Penney of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Penney, a full-time licensed real estate agent with more than 15 years of experience and eight different rankings in the top six percent of the nation for closed volume, will provide insight on which home improvements offer the biggest return on investment.

Additionally, attendees will discover vital questions to ask their realtor when considering a sale of their home.

Anyone interested in attending must register by calling 1-800-CR-UNION (1-800-278-6466) or visiting connexcu.org.