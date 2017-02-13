Three local schools lost power

Superintendent Jim Agostine said Jockey Hollow Middle School, Stepeney Elementary and Fawn Hollow Elementary lost power this afternoon.

“Eversource is aware and on scene but we do not know at this time how long restoration of power will take. All three schools have water and enough light to function,” Agostine said.

He also said that Jockey Hollow has heat but the two elementary schools do not. He said their “temperatures are holding in a comfortable zone.”

Agostine said the three schools will end the day at the regular dismissal times.