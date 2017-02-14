Monroe Courier

Obituary: Eleanor (Nickerson) Bouvier, 98, of Stratford

Eleanor (Nickerson) Bouvier, 98, of Stratford, clerical lab worker at Bridgeport Hospital, wife of the late “Larry” Durwood Bouvier, died Feb. 10, at home.

Born in Belfast Maine, May 11, 1918, daughter of the late Raymond and Dora (Brock) Nickerson.

Survivors include two daughters, Jill Bouvier and her husband, Jack Maillet of Monroe and Judy Stanko and her husband, Dennis of Seymour, two grandchildren, two brothers, Gilbert Archer of Central Point, Oreg. and Winston Archer of Orlando, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by two brothers, Ernest Nickerson of Shelton and Lewis Archer Jr. of Farmington, Maine and a sister, Patience Buck of Kingman, Ariz.

Memorial contributions: Stratford VNA, 88 Ryders Landing, Stratford, CT 06614 or the Connecticut Hospice, 2 Trap Falls Rd., #408, Shelton, CT 06484.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

