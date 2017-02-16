Boys basketball: Masuk stops New Fairfield

The Masuk High boys basketball team halted a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night, defeating New Fairfield 65-50 at Strong Gymnasium.

Zach Forte led the Panthers (5-13) with 11 points, while Jed Wittenberger added 10.

For New Fairfield (6-11), Sean Jamieson led the way with 10 markers.

Masuk-65 New Fairfield-50

Trevor Rooney 2 3-3 7 Kyle Orie 5 0-0 3 Ryan Winkler 4 0-0 9 Will Santee 5 0-1 10 Zach Forte 4 3-5 11 Eli Feuz 3 0-0 7 Jed Wittenberger 4 0-0 10

Total- 27 6-9 65

Sean Jamieson 4 0-0 10 Vincenzo DiMaggio 2 0-2 6 Thomas Dobransky 3 2-3 8 Brian Magee 2 0-0 6 Brett Tenglia 1 1-2 4 Michael Farrell 2 2-2 6

Total- 18 7-15 50