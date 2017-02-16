Boys swim: Panthers prevail on Senior Night

The Masuk High boys swim team had its Senior Night on Tuesday, defeating Bunnell/Stratford, 80-46.

There are four seniors on the Panther squad: co-captain Kyle Collins, co-captain Eric DeMace, Kanu Caplash and Karl Roper.

Masuk broke a school record in the meet that was previously held by Connor Lui, Rob Honrath, Julian Lui and Greg Kovach. That time was 3:35.92, which was swam in 2008. Against Bunnell/Stratford DeMace, Collins, Will Briand and Caplash broke that record with a time of 3:32.50.

The results from the meet against Bunnell/ Stratford are as follows:

200 Medley Relay – Masuk 1:46.89 (W. Briand, E. DeMace, K. Caplash, Z. Thornton)

200 Free – Masuk 2:03.75 (Kyle Collins)

200 IM – Masuk 2:24.25 (Will Briand)

50 Freestyle – Masuk 23.92 (Eric DeMace)

100 Butterfly – Masuk 1:00. 96 (DJ Wheeler)

100 Freestyle – Masuk 54.09 (Eric DeMace)

500 Freestyle – Masuk 5:18.42 (Kanu Caplash)

200 Freestyle Relay – Masuk 1:43.13 (Z. Thornton, R. Bachard, D. Wheeler, K. Collins)

100 Backstroke – Masuk 1:04. 10 (Kanu Caplash)

100 Breastroke – Bunnell/Stratford 1:13.90 (Andres Vanegas)

400 Freestyle Relay – Masuk 3:32.50 (E. DeMace, K. Collins, W. Briand, K. Caplash)

