Parks and Rec offers Playtime Adventure

For additional information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children ages four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of 6 participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of 8 participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 7: Mon/Tue/Thur, March 6 – 16. Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 pm (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: Feb. 26. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

PlayTime Adventure

Playtime Adventure is a unique program designed to develop children ages three to six. Classes will focus on improving children’s fundamental motor skills in a fun, parent participatory atmosphere utilizing age appropriate activities and storybook adventures. Spring Session held on Tuesdays, April 4–May 16 (no class April 11) from 2-3 p.m. at Chalk Hill. Fees: $75 resident/$85 resident per session.

Wolfe Park Picnic Reservations

The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting picnic reservations for Wolfe Park. There are two areas (Concert and Pond View) located on the pool side and three picnic areas (Oak Grove, Lake Pavilion and Cedar Grove) located on the lake side of the park that can be reserved. Picnic reservations can be made by calling Parks and Rec at 203-452-2806.

The Concert Area is a covered 32 foot x 44 foot pavilion located across the walkway from the basketball courts and conveniently near playground areas. All of the picnic tables fit nicely under the pavilion but are also portable for your convenience. The Pond View picnic area is just off the main parking lot. You can play a game of beach volleyball, horseshoes, bocce of shuffleboard with rental game equipment. Twenty plus tables are nestled under the trees for plenty of shade but are portable so you can arrange however you’d like. Oak Grove is nestled amongst a grove of oak trees and is the most private group picnic area. It is located just beyond the overflow parking lot. There are plenty of tables, grills and cool shade. Large enough for your church group or company and small enough for your team or scout troop. The Concession Pavilion is the covered area at the lake. Cedar Grove is a small area near the parking area half way down Doc Silverstone Drive that can be reserved for a maximum of four hours for up to 12 people. All other picnic areas can be reserved for the day with a maximum of 200 people.

There is no electricity at Oak Grove and Cedar Grove and no grills at the Concession Pavilion. You will need to bring charcoal and lighter fluid for all grills but can certainly bring in a gas grill if you’d like.

2017 Summer Job Applications

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for summer jobs and will do so until Friday, March 17 (Monday, April 17 for SFD Counselor/CIT). The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Park Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor/CIT. All lifeguard applicants (new and returning) must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions and applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30–4:30 and Friday 8:30-1:30 or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1 to be eligible for employment (CITs must be 15-years-old by June 1).