Feb. Town Council briefs

During the Town Council’s Feb. 13 meeting, members discussed concerns about oil contracts, recent donations and appointments to town boards and councils.

Contract concerns

Town Council member Nick Kapoor questioned First Selectman Steve Vavrek about oil contracts listed on the council’s consent agenda.

Kapoor asked Vavrek if he could provide the council with additional information about the East River Energy Diesel Fuel and Heating Oil contracts. Vavrek said that he did not have the information with him at that time and would look into it for the council members.

Kapoor asked Vavrek, how the Town Council should be expected to approve a contract when they didn’t have information about it and criticized the First Selectman for signing the contracts without the council’s approval.

“My concern as I have voiced repeatedly before, is that once again a contract was signed without this council’s approval and I’m not sure if the information here on Consent (Agenda) if it is here for information, if it’s for a motion to approve, but this has to be the fourth time a contract has been signed without the council’s knowledge or input,” Kapoor said.

Donations

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library received $660 in donations from various residents. The Monroe Food Pantry was given $1,764 from different organizations.

Reappointments

Patty Ulatowski was reappointed to the Anti-Blights Appeals Board. Felix Giannini will continue to serve of the Board of Ethics. Ed Kusinski will serve on the Lake Zoar Authority. Ed Deak was reappointed to the Board of Police Commissioners. Jack Dunne will continue to serve the Water Pollution Control Authority.

Appointment

Peter Olivia was approved to join the EMS Commission to fill the vacancy left by Dan Hunsberger, after he left the commission to join the Town Council.