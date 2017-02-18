Community briefs Feb. 18

Boy Scout open house

All boys ages 11-17 and their families are invited to come see what scouting is all about with an open house and movie/game lock-in on Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.

All guests are invited to stay overnight until February 18th at 9:00AM for a Movie and Game night lock-in. The open house will be at St. Stephens Church 6948 Main Street in Trumbull.

For more information or to RSVP contact Scoutmaster John Quinlavin at troop203monroe@gmail.com.

AARP meeting

Wendy Grosso of the Spadaccino, Gallagher and Son Funeral Home of Monroe will be the guest speaker at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting on Tues. Feb. 21 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street. at 1:30 p.m. She will do a presentation entitled “Your Life, Your Legacy. Plan to make it right”. Guests are invited and questions on advanced funeral arrangements will be answered. Call Phylis 926-6916.

Memory Café

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, will host Memory Café: Caregiver Support Group for caregivers of a loved one with memory challenges on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon. Taking care of a loved one with memory challenges is difficult. Join them for their monthly caregiver support group to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others on the same journey. Lunch will be served.

Caregivers are invited to bring their loved one to spend time with staff while they participate in the support group.

Call 203-397-6800 to RSVP or for more information.

Songs from the Heart program

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards on Sunday Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist.

Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary. Cost is $5 per person.

For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Near & Far Aid holds annual spring gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Mitchells store in Westport. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature a model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. There also will be live and silent auctions.

For tickets, at $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400, visit nearandfaraid.org. For more information visit nearandfaraid.org or facebook.com/NearandFarAid

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Mamma Mia

On April 20, join the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers for a bus trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia! Musical showcases hit songs from the 70’s group ABBA. Cost of $99 includes bus, lunch, matinee show and gratuities. Payment is due by 3/10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring a bus trip to The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 27 for the Ace in the Hole Productions of “The Rat Pack,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Cost of $109 per person includes transportation, two complimentary drinks, family-style Italian lunch, door prizes, shopping and gratuities. Payment is due by March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.