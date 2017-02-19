Police logs Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

The Monroe Police Department responded to 25 alarms, 22 medical emergencies and five 911 hang-ups between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12.

Monday, Feb. 6

2:36 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a parking barrier, no injuries reported.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

3:12 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car struck a large rock in the roadway, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

2:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Garder Road. A car struck a fence.

3:15 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 21-year-old Peter Jennings after he turned himself in on a warrant and was allegedly charged with breach of peace. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

4:14 — Car accident reported on Stanley Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, Feb. 9

9:19 p.m. — Complaint reported on Applegate Lane. Person said plows had pushed snow from the street into their driveway, blocking their entrance.

Friday, Feb. 10

10:18 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car slid into a snowbank.

10:23 — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car slid off the road between two telephone poles, no injuries reported.

10:43 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:28 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 23-year-old Jason Santiago after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was allegedly charged with a DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

5:55 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

Saturday, Feb. 11

11:38 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A delivery truck struck the back of a building.

11:48 — Car accident reported on Route 110. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Sunday, Feb. 12

12:16 p.m. — Car accident reported on Charter Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.