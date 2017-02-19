Working Families Party: A response to Malloy’s budget plan

Last week, the governor sent a $1.3-billion invoice to everyone in the state — except our richest high net worth individuals. Despite what the governor says, this budget plan does not allow communities to “lift each other up.”
In reality, it’s poor, working and middle class people that will lift up the wealthy by shouldering the larger burden of balancing the budget. Rich people are off the hook.
The governor’s budget plan aims to generate revenue from the people who can afford it the least. Even where on the budget plan it appears that wealthy people are tapped to contribute toward fixing the budget deficit through property tax increases, it’s poor people that will be hit the hardest because they can afford it the least.
These changes include:
- Cutting the state Earned Income Tax Credit will raise taxes on close to 200,000 low-income families in our state.
- Middle class and poor homeowners being asked to take another cut on the property tax credit.
- An assumption that $700,000 will be found by eliminating social workers, caretakers for people with disabilities, employment counselors, and actors in our public safety workforce.
Essentially, this plan will weaken our economy by lightening the pocketbooks of the vast majority of residents in the state — the residents that actually drive economic growth.
By and large, Gov. Malloy’s budget plan shields the state’s high net worth individuals because of this belief, as he’s stated before, that raising taxes on wealthy people “punishes success.”
The problem is that “success” at the top hardly benefits the middle and working class people that enable it. As a state, we’re over-reliant on big business and the finance sector, and there’s the unrealistic expectation that if these sectors remain healthy, then everyone else will benefit. Well, the stock market is booming, profits are up, and we have 18% more millionaires in the state than seven years ago. Yet the middle class is stagnating and wealth disparity is still among the highest in the nation. It’s simple supply and demand: When regular folks have more money to spend, our economy grows.
To raise the revenue we need to narrow the budget deficit simply by making our tax code more equitable, and we hope our legislature will stand up to the governor to do so.
For example, closing the “carried interest” tax loophole would help stabilize Connecticut’s unbalanced revenue structure in which the wealthiest families pay half the effective tax rate than the poorest families. Taxing carried interest fees similarly to how other income is taxed can contribute $520M/year, and narrow Connecticut’s $1.5B deficit by more than one-third.
Right now, billionaires in Connecticut pay lower tax rates than everyone else. Fixing the budget requires an all hands on deck approach, but that’s not what this budget plan proposes. Millionaires and billionaires should carry their own weight. That would be a good start.
—submitted by Lindsay Farrell, director of Working Families Organization
Working Families Party: A response to Malloy’s budget plan
By Monroe Courier on February 19, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion
