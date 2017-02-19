Monroe Courier

Town offices to close for President’s Day

By TinaMarie Craven on February 19, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Town Hall, Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, Highway Department, Food Pantry and Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.  

Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

