Why is the Governor punishing Monroe?

Last week, Governor Malloy presented his budget proposal with the theme, “We’re all in this together.”
For families in Monroe astonished by the size of the bill that the governor wants to charge them to achieve his vision, however, the theme feels more like “what did we do to deserve this?”
It is certainly no secret that the state of Connecticut has a major financial problem and that this problem is exacerbated by a dismal economy. While the causes of our “permanent fiscal crisis” are varied and complex, the consistent response from Governor Malloy and the majority party has been to raise taxes, spend more, and continue the practice of giveaways to unions and other special interests. Add on the backbreaking cost of expensive pension plans, then subtract dozens of businesses of all shapes and sizes who have chosen to leave the state and you have the perfect recipe for the fiscal catastrophe that the state is in today.
Last week, the governor announced that he wants to wash his hands of that fiscal crisis and cast the burden off of his balance sheets. His solution is to force towns and cities to bail out the state government for its massive debts, which puts the burden on — you guessed it — Connecticut taxpayers.
However, it is important to note that cities and towns are not equally responsible for taking on these costs. No, the governor specifically targeted towns that run smoothly, deliver balanced budgets, spend conservatively and earn the highest credit ratings. Unfortunately for families in Monroe, that means us.
Monroe ranks among the top ten “biggest losers” in terms of how much municipal aid was cut compared to their town budgets. For Monroe, the costs that the governor’s budget proposal will shift onto taxpayers clock in at a whopping $6.5 million for this year alone – nearly 10% of our revenue. This unprecedented transfer of costs is neither predictable, nor sustainable.
As a referendum town, Monroe residents have the responsibility to vote on the town budget. Over the past eight years, town budgets have averaged less than 2% increases per year, largely as a result of state mandates and the burden of union contracts. These small increases have been managed judiciously by town officials — Republicans and Democrats working together — in order to maintain predictability among our property taxpayers. As a former local official myself, I understand the difficult decisions that must be made to make sure taxes in Monroe are affordable and spent as efficiently as possible. We have policies like “pay as you go” and have built our undesignated fund balance to a level which our financial advisors have recommended. Again, this is due in large part to hard work and diligence by our local elected officials such as our Board of Finance, our Town Council and our First Selectman.
Faced with a new $6.5 million bill from the state, Monroe would be forced to fill in that hole in its budget primarily by raising property taxes. The next steps include laying off municipal employees, reducing services or some combination thereof. These services are not luxuries either — these are road and infrastructure maintenance, education, public safety protection, recreation programs, senior services, and library services. The governor’s budget proposal totally blindsides town officials by absolutely torching municipal funding.
As I explained to Governor Malloy’s Budget Director, Ben Barnes, on Friday when he appeared before the Appropriations Committee for a public hearing, it is impossible for folks in Monroe not to feel like such a dramatic reduction in its municipal aid is a punitive measure in response to responsible local governance.
Mr. Barnes also seemed to be under the impression that Monroe is filled with the mega-rich of our state. Again, I asked him to relay to the governor that Monroe is full of hard-working, middle class men and women — nurses, teachers, cops, small business owners, firefighters, and farmers. We have families where both parents work hard to make a good life for their families, sometimes working overtime and working multiple jobs.
The governor’s words indicate cooperation, stability, and hope for the immediate future. But his actions speak louder. His proposed draconian cuts to municipal aid in Monroe and countless others indicate just the opposite: aggression and punitive action.
In his quest to squeeze all the money he can out of Connecticut, middle class families who can’t simply move out of state are the biggest losers.
To the people of Monroe, you can rest assured that this fight has just begun. This legislative session, I will do anything it takes to make sure your voices are heard. I will advocate for a state budget that makes taxpayers the winners instead of state government.
With a new 17-17 tied State Senate and Republicans only down four seats in the House of Representatives, we may have a fair fight this time around.
Why is the Governor punishing Monroe?
By By State Rep. J. P. Sredzinski on February 20, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
Last week, Governor Malloy presented his budget proposal with the theme, “We’re all in this together.”
For families in Monroe astonished by the size of the bill that the governor wants to charge them to achieve his vision, however, the theme feels more like “what did we do to deserve this?”
It is certainly no secret that the state of Connecticut has a major financial problem and that this problem is exacerbated by a dismal economy. While the causes of our “permanent fiscal crisis” are varied and complex, the consistent response from Governor Malloy and the majority party has been to raise taxes, spend more, and continue the practice of giveaways to unions and other special interests. Add on the backbreaking cost of expensive pension plans, then subtract dozens of businesses of all shapes and sizes who have chosen to leave the state and you have the perfect recipe for the fiscal catastrophe that the state is in today.
Last week, the governor announced that he wants to wash his hands of that fiscal crisis and cast the burden off of his balance sheets. His solution is to force towns and cities to bail out the state government for its massive debts, which puts the burden on — you guessed it — Connecticut taxpayers.
However, it is important to note that cities and towns are not equally responsible for taking on these costs. No, the governor specifically targeted towns that run smoothly, deliver balanced budgets, spend conservatively and earn the highest credit ratings. Unfortunately for families in Monroe, that means us.
Monroe ranks among the top ten “biggest losers” in terms of how much municipal aid was cut compared to their town budgets. For Monroe, the costs that the governor’s budget proposal will shift onto taxpayers clock in at a whopping $6.5 million for this year alone – nearly 10% of our revenue. This unprecedented transfer of costs is neither predictable, nor sustainable.
As a referendum town, Monroe residents have the responsibility to vote on the town budget. Over the past eight years, town budgets have averaged less than 2% increases per year, largely as a result of state mandates and the burden of union contracts. These small increases have been managed judiciously by town officials — Republicans and Democrats working together — in order to maintain predictability among our property taxpayers. As a former local official myself, I understand the difficult decisions that must be made to make sure taxes in Monroe are affordable and spent as efficiently as possible. We have policies like “pay as you go” and have built our undesignated fund balance to a level which our financial advisors have recommended. Again, this is due in large part to hard work and diligence by our local elected officials such as our Board of Finance, our Town Council and our First Selectman.
Faced with a new $6.5 million bill from the state, Monroe would be forced to fill in that hole in its budget primarily by raising property taxes. The next steps include laying off municipal employees, reducing services or some combination thereof. These services are not luxuries either — these are road and infrastructure maintenance, education, public safety protection, recreation programs, senior services, and library services. The governor’s budget proposal totally blindsides town officials by absolutely torching municipal funding.
As I explained to Governor Malloy’s Budget Director, Ben Barnes, on Friday when he appeared before the Appropriations Committee for a public hearing, it is impossible for folks in Monroe not to feel like such a dramatic reduction in its municipal aid is a punitive measure in response to responsible local governance.
Mr. Barnes also seemed to be under the impression that Monroe is filled with the mega-rich of our state. Again, I asked him to relay to the governor that Monroe is full of hard-working, middle class men and women — nurses, teachers, cops, small business owners, firefighters, and farmers. We have families where both parents work hard to make a good life for their families, sometimes working overtime and working multiple jobs.
The governor’s words indicate cooperation, stability, and hope for the immediate future. But his actions speak louder. His proposed draconian cuts to municipal aid in Monroe and countless others indicate just the opposite: aggression and punitive action.
In his quest to squeeze all the money he can out of Connecticut, middle class families who can’t simply move out of state are the biggest losers.
To the people of Monroe, you can rest assured that this fight has just begun. This legislative session, I will do anything it takes to make sure your voices are heard. I will advocate for a state budget that makes taxpayers the winners instead of state government.
With a new 17-17 tied State Senate and Republicans only down four seats in the House of Representatives, we may have a fair fight this time around.
Related posts:
Tags: budget, Connecticut, Monroe, State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski
About author
By State Rep. J. P. Sredzinski
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement