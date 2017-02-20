Editorial: Budget blues

Grab your pennies! Grab your dimes!

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year — budget season.

Monroe is currently facing aggressive cuts in state funding, courtesy of Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed budget. His budget proposed a $7.2 million cut to Monroe and then he proposed shifting the burden of funding the teacher pensions on the municipalities, which would cost the town an additional $3 million if approved.

Needless to say the town officials are not happy and we’d say it’s a safe bet that the residents are not happy.

Last week First Selectman Steve Vavrek presented a $86.4 million budget but with these cuts that plan is going to quickly change. When Vavrek presented his budget he said that the numbers would be evolving and that this budget season “is going to hurt.”

Keep in mind, the Board of Education’s budget currently makes up 65% of the town’s budget.

Earlier this week Board of Finance chairman Mike Manjos advised the town to “put it in the trash” and to start over.

So what does that mean for the First Selectman’s budget? We’re guessing that plans for Chalk Hill, which are included in Vavrek’s budget, will be among the revised budget casualties along with Vavrek’s proposed Economic Development Commission staff position.

Now the drastic state funding cuts are not set in stone yet, hopefully Hartford will come to its senses. However, hope isn’t going to fund road repairs or Public Safety needs.

Now the town’s officials are working to cut the town’s budget. Manjos advised the town to go back to the drawing board and have each department chop their budgets so there’s a zero to negative five increase.

He also said the town should figure out “what can it live without” in an effort to reduce the town’s budget.

So where do we go from here? Well for starters, it could be beneficial to Monroe for residents to reach out to their state representatives and let them know that Malloy’s cuts are absurd. The town’s officials are already making the calls and attending the meetings to voice the need for less brutal cuts. Give Monroe a hand and call your reps to explain why the town needs more funding.

Not sure who to call? Here’s the list below:

Senate District 21 (Masuk and Fawn Hollow voting districts)

Kevin Kelly: 860-240-8800 or Kevin.kelly@cga.ct.gov

Senate District 22 (Monroe Elementary and Stepney Elementary voting districts)

Marilyn Moore: 860-240-0425 or Marilyn.Moore@cga.ct.gov

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski: 860-240-0576 or JP.Sredzinski@housegop.ct.gov