Letter: Malloy budget gashes state funding from Monroe

To the Editor:

On Feb. 8 Governor Malloy unleashed another massive tax increase on the unsuspecting residents and business owners of Connecticut. In the same way infamous bank robber Willie Sutton stole money from banks because, “That’s where the money is!”

Governor Malloy decided to gash the budgets of towns with money and transfer that money to the cities he most desperately needs to vote for him in the next election cycle.

As it stands now, the Malloy budget rips $7,237,570* in state aid from the Town of Monroe! Malloy expects you, the Monroe taxpayer to eat that number in a tax increase because you can! Malloy’s personal budgetary assassin explained to State Representative J.P. Sredzinski in a public hearing last week that Monroe has had positive grand list growth and doesn’t need the money like some other towns. Some other towns means $14 million more for Bridgeport, $38 million more for Hartford and $13 million more for New Haven to name a few of other towns Malloy needs for any hope of re-election!

Malloy named this budget “One Connecticut-Shared Opportunity for Success,” such buffoonery I had thought we’d never see again since the Ringling Brothers Circus closed shop, but then this is the Governor who thought wealthy taxpayers and large business’ fleeing the state was a “Win some lose some” kind of deal!

The poorest run, most fiscally uncontrolled and unaccountable Connecticut towns will be getting all the money being robbed from Connecticut’s well run and fiscally prudent towns, but don’t expect that Malloy has placed restrictions on those funds to improve education, lower crime or repair infrastructure. No, in his speech Malloy actually encourages the big winners of his budget proposal to reduce urban taxes! No money is designated to graduate successful children, or increase public safety or fix wrecked roads by the greatest bank robbery in history that Malloy calls a budget! He wants the winners to pay off their taxpayers with the money he is stealing from you!

Hope by this point in my opinion letter you are as mad as I am with Malloy suddenly stealing 90% of the state aid which has been flowing to Monroe and you email the Governor, Lt. Governor, Senator President Pro Tem Looney, Senator Bob Duff Majority Leader, Senator Marilyn Moore, Speaker of the House Aresimowicz and Majority Leader Ritter (http://www.housedems.ct.gov/leadership) to express yourself on their proposal which will cause Monroe a significant tax increase.

The State Legislature will be debating the Malloy budget for the next four months. They may enact all or none of what Malloy has proposed. The only way to sway their vote will be to contact them and express your outrage (respectfully of course).