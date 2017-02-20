Letter: Kellogg discusses state budget concerns

To the Editor:

Incredibly irresponsible. That’s the most polite way I can describe Governor Malloy’s proposed budget.

As we have all learned, his proposal would result somewhere between $6.5 million – $7.2 million in state funding to Monroe being eliminated. To put this in perspective: Simply absorbing this reduction in state funding, based upon Monroe’s current proposed budget, would require a tax increase of over 14%, with a mill rate of nearly 40. This ill-conceived plan would crush the taxpayers of small towns such as Monroe.

The reasoning — to improve education in our inner cities — is a worthy endeavor. However, Monroe and the other 144 municipalities facing such draconian measures didn’t get the state in this mess. Monroe has been responsible. We are among the towns that have worked hard to maintain and improve services in a fiscally prudent way, especially during tough economic times.

Meanwhile, cities like Hartford, that arguably have not managed well, will be rewarded. Hartford alone stands to gain between $38 – 47.3 million in state aid — up to a 17% increase. Solving the budget problems of our cities should not come at the expense of small towns such as Monroe.

Of course, we all must recognize that this proposal is just that — a proposal.

I commend the work of our state legislators J.P. Sredzinski and Kevin Kelly, who are fighting hard to bring common sense to our Capitol. However, the budgetary climate that Malloy has established for Monroe is disturbing at best.

By charter, this year our town budget goes to referendum on April 4. I, along with my fellow elected officials, take our duty to deliver a responsible budget very seriously. We are now faced with making these decisions while under the dark shadow of this ludicrous possibility. Your input during this process is important.

Over the next several weeks, there will be many more meetings, with public participation, to discuss Monroe’s budget. You may also go to the town’s website to email me or any of your other elected officials. Please don’t hesitate to share your ideas, thoughts, and concerns. Hearing from our taxpayers is always welcomed and encouraged. After all, it’s your money.

Ken Kellogg