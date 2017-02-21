Binky Patrol provides much needed winter warmth

Binky Patrol held a Bink-a-thon that collected more than 160 blankets on Feb. 4 at Christ the King Church in Trumbull.

Jeanne Malgioglio, Monroe-Trumbull Binky Patrol co-chair said more than 40 students from 12 different schools “came together and worked endlessly to accomplish this amazing task.”

She said the students came from Trumbull High School , Madison Middle School, Hilllcrest Middle School and Jockey Hollow Middle School.

In addition to collecting blankets the students also helped to make blankets during the event. “The blankets will be comforting kids in local hospitals and shelters, and many of them will go to Camp Rising Sun, a camp for children with cancer,” Malgioglio said.

Binky Patrol is a nonprofit organization that brings comfort blankets to children in need of hugs. Since the Monroe-Trumbull chapter’s inception three years ago, more than 4,000 blankets have been distributed to local hospitals, shelters and schools where children need comfort.