On executive order: State’s attorney general approves of district court ruling

By Monroe Courier on February 21, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

 Attorney General George Jepsen last week commented on the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit that upholds a temporary restraining order that has halted President Donald Trump’s executive order barring individuals from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

According to a press release, he said he applauds the Court of Appeals “for upholding the order preventing enforcement of President Trump’s ill-conceived and unconstitutional travel ban. The ban, and the President’s inappropriate and unfortunate attacks on the judges reviewing it, violate our most cherished American values. I will continue to participate in legal challenges to the ban in this case and in others.”

