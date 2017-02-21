On executive order: State’s attorney general approves of district court ruling

Attorney General George Jepsen last week commented on the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit that upholds a temporary restraining order that has halted President Donald Trump’s executive order barring individuals from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

According to a press release, he said he applauds the Court of Appeals “for upholding the order preventing enforcement of President Trump’s ill-conceived and unconstitutional travel ban. The ban, and the President’s inappropriate and unfortunate attacks on the judges reviewing it, violate our most cherished American values. I will continue to participate in legal challenges to the ban in this case and in others.”