TV Movie Menu: More Oscar winners

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend? Here’s what you can find on television stations and cable channels. Take a look.

Friday, Feb. 17

Traffic (2000)

Benicio Del Toro won a deserving Oscar for Best Supporting Actor – and Steven Soderbergh was a surprise Best Director victor – for this sterling drama about drugs. Michael Douglas should have been nominated, as well, for his turn as a father in denial.

8 p.m., Flix

The Miracle Worker (1962)

Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke won Oscars for recreating their Broadway roles as Annie Sullivan, a teacher for the blind and deaf, and Helen Keller, her prize pupil. The actresses shine under the nominated direction by Arthur Penn who later helmed Bonnie and Clyde.

8 pm, TCM

Saturday, Feb. 18

Morning Glory (1933)

Katherine Hepburn won the first of her four Oscars for this striking drama about an ambitious actress who will do anything to get noticed. Hepburn reveals so many of the mannerisms, and so much of the sensibility, that defined her later performances.

9:30 a.m., TCM

Collateral (2004)

Jamie Foxx was a deserving nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his charismatic turn as a taxi driver who gets into a lot more trouble than he ever anticipated after picking up hit man Tom Cruise. He didn’t win but he was named Best Actor for Ray.

11 a.m., TNT

Flight (2012)

Denzel Washington – a strong contender to win his third Oscar on Feb. 26 – was nominated a few years ago for playing an airline pilot with denial issues in this drama from Robert Zemeckis. As usual, Washington makes just about anything work on screen.

3 p.m., FXM

Mrs. Miniver (1962)

William Wyler’s tribute to brave people in England during World War II was named Best Picture by the Academy and a treasure by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. When she was named Best Actress, Greer Garson delivered the longest acceptance speech in Oscar history.

2 p.m., TCM

The Music Man (1962)

The magical movie version of the Broadway hit was a Best Picture nominee in 1962, the year of Lawrence of Arabia and To Kill a Mockingbird. Surprisingly, Robert Preston was snubbed for a Best Actor nomination. He would later get a nomination for his musical turn in Victor/Victoria.

5:15 p.m., TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

As Meryl Streep celebrates her 20th Oscar nomination – as Best Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins – we remember this nominated performance as the business diva for the ages. Streep owns the screen with a portrayal of grit, drive and substance.

5 p.m., Lifetime; also showing at 1 p.m., Sunday

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Charlton Heston, years after winning an Oscar for Ben-Hur, is center screen in this popular adaptation of the novel by Pierre Boulle who also wrote The Bridge on the River Kwai. Forget all the sequels and reboots. The original, directed by Franklin J. Schaffner, is a classic.

6:30 p.m., Sundance

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Clark Gable was the star of the moment as Fletcher Christian in this first movie adaptation of the book about a real naval mutiny in 1789. This Best Picture winner was remade in 1962 into an overblown epic starring Marlon Brando that, surprisingly, was a nominee for the top Oscar, too.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Feb. 19

The Nun’s Story (1959)

Oscar-winner Audrey Hepburn – for Roman Holiday in 1953 – received her third nomination as Best Actress for this stirring account of a young woman who is ill prepared for the demands of a religious life. Fred ZInneman directs with care, sensitivity and visual wonder.

11 a.m., TCM

Oh, God! (1977)

At age 80, George Burns became the oldest Oscar winner in history when he was named Best Supporting Actor for The Sunshine Boys. Burns, already a national treasure for his work on stage and television, continued his new career on film with this delicious comedy from Carl Reiner.

4 p.m., TCM

On the Town (1949)

The wonderful stage musical – by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green – became the first song-and-dance film to shoot on location. Its opening sequence highlighting New York City landmarks still stands as a movie wonder for its energy, rhythm and visual excitement.

6 p.m., TCM