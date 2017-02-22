Webb Mountain spring programs

Discovering Spring

Discovering Spring is a five or ten week preschool enrichment program. Each week we read a story related to that day’s topic, explore the Discovery Zone trails through the eyes of our preschoolers, and create a craft together. A fun, interactive way to introduce nature to children for benefits that will last a lifetime. Interacting in a natural setting offers young children unsurpassed opportunities for mental, physical and emotional growth.

After School Adventures

After School Adventures is a ten-week program geared toward kindergarten to first graders on Mondays and Tuesdays, second through fourth grades on on Wednesdays and fourth through sixth grades on Thursdays.

After School Adventures utilizes the unique ecosystem of the Discovery Zone to let kids be kids and expend pent-up energy while gaining all the health and educational benefits of being in nature. From art to amphibians and salamanders to sassafras, this action-packed class will keep young minds and bodies going and growing for new adventures each week!

Spring Egg Hunt

It’s an egg hunt like no other! Hunt for eggs decorated to resemble hawk, pheasant and bluebird eggs and then learn about native birds and birds of prey with a live bird show hosted by the Connecticut Audubon Society on April 2. Registration opens late February.

Salamander Crawl

The first warm spring evening after a nice soaking rain, the salamanders will move in large numbers towards the vernal pools. Registering for the chance to see this event will place you on a call list and you will be contacted the day of the program. Please register only if you feel you are able to participate on only a few hours notice.

Things That Go Bump in the Night

A nighttime vernal pool investigation with Hank Gruner, Vice President of Programs at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford and a state expert in biology and herpetology on May 6 at 8 p.m. What may look like a calm little pond during the day comes alive at night as the creatures that inhabit the vernal pools come out to hunt for food, migrate to a new home, or seek a mate.

Discovery Summer

Discovery Summer is a half-day summer program for children three-years-old through fifth grade. This program will include adventures and investigations in archaeology, rocks, bugs, frogs and salamanders, in addition to games, hikes, stories, crafts, theme days and much more! Once again we will be using our digital cameras, binoculars, microscopes, magnifying glasses and dip nets in this action-packed summer program. The program runs June 19 to Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register for any of our programs or events, please visit our website at www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com or email us with any questions at [email protected].