Library offers character cake pans

By Monroe Courier on February 22, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

 

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library has an alternative to standard bundt and rectangular cakes.

The Children’s Department has been collecting a variety of cake pans which are now ready to be borrowed by anyone with a library card.  

Each cake pan may be borrowed for one week and may be renewed twice unless another patron has placed a hold on it.  The collection includes pans for Mickey Mouse, Birthday Barbie and a variety of Sesame Street characters.

The library has over 35 pans ready to borrow and hopes to add to the collection in the future. There are also several sets of cookie cutters available to borrow.

The library is also accepting cake pan and baking accessory donations at the Circulation Desk.

 

