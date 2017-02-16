Monroe Courier

Vavrek says make the call now

While there is blaming the Governor and blaming the cities, I am asking you all take a different road.

The budget is now out of the Governor’s hands. It is now in the hands of our State Representatives and State Senators. Our communities’ future is with all of the people I have listed below:

https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/menu/hlist.asp

https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/menu/slist.asp

Monroe got the 10th largest reduction in state funding, basically for being well managed and because “we can afford it,” in our governor’s thinking the suburban towns have to bail out our cities. I’m asking you all, in every town you live in, to call on your elected state officials to make any reductions fair every town and city. Also ask them to re-look into all excess spending just like our suburban towns do everyday.

Our governor did what he felt was right. Agree or disagree, that’s story for the next election.

Right now contact the people listed above. Let your voice be heard around the state.

Steve Vavrek

First Selectman

