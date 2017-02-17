Monroe Courier

Migliaro siblings excelling at SCSU

Masuk grads making their marks

Monroe natives and siblings Dominic and Jana Migliaro are currently contributing in many facets as student-athletes at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Dominic, a senior on the men’s basketball team, is currently in the midst of his finest statistical campaign. He’s played in 10 games so far for the Owls (16-9), who have been ranked as high as No. 4 nationally this year. Dominc Migliaro set a new single-game high with five assists in a season-opening 105-103 victory over Holy Family.

Jana Migliaro joined the ranks of two-sport student-athletes at SCSU this year as she signed on as a member of the field hockey squad.

She played in 15 games for the Owls with three starts and scored her first collegiate goal against reigning national runner-up Merrimack.

Jana Migliaro is also in her second season as a member of the Owls’ women’s basketball team. She scored two points and had two rebounds in a win over Concordia on Dec. 14.

