Letter: Sredzinski says budget is in early stages

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

When Governor Malloy announced his budget proposal last week, people across the state were anxious about how the drastic cuts to municipal aid and transfer of pension costs would affect their families and businesses, but especially in Monroe and Newtown. Our two towns stand to lose a combined $11.4 million in just year one.

As your state representative, I want to clarify a few things about the budget process and what this proposal would mean for Monroe and Newtown.

First, the governor’s proposal is meant to provide guidance to the legislature and is by no means final. We are very early on in this process and I hope that the last election’s results will convince more Democrats to help us in the fight to protect town education funding.

Last Friday, Ben Barnes, the governor’s Budget Director, testified at a public hearing in Hartford in front of the Appropriations Committee to answer questions about the budget proposal. Since I serve on the committee, I had the chance to make him explain why so much aid was being cut to towns in my district. Mr. Barnes’ response tells us everything we need to know about what the governor thinks of our community. If you didn’t catch the video of our exchange on social media, you can click here to watch it.

Although we are still in early stages of legislative session, it is important for you to know the dire effect that this proposal would have in Monroe. Because we need to make sure this proposal isn’t adopted, I wrote an editorial explaining how cutting so much of our municipal aid will hamper the job of local elected officials in town who work hard to responsibly manage the budget. Please visit my website to read it.

I want to be as accessible as possible during this whole process, so please do not hesitate to reach out to me by email [email protected] , call my office at 860-842-8700 , or contact me on my Facebook page.

Best,

JP Sredzinski