Monroe Courier

Boys basketball: Masuk fall to Weston

By Monroe Courier on February 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Masuk High boys basketball team fell to Weston High, 74-44, in an SWC matchup.

Kyle Orie had 16 points to lead the Panthers (5-14).

Weston improved to 13-6..

 

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Masuk rallies past Weston
  2. Boys basketball: Panthers pull away from Nighthawks
  3. Boys basketball: Pomperaug edges Masuk
  4. Boys basketball: Bethel edges Masuk

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Twins Judy and Joy: Espresso flavors these cookies Next Post Wrestling: Masuk 13th in Class L
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress