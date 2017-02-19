Boys basketball: Masuk fall to Weston

The Masuk High boys basketball team fell to Weston High, 74-44, in an SWC matchup.
Kyle Orie had 16 points to lead the Panthers (5-14).
Weston improved to 13-6..
