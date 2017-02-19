Wrestling: Masuk 13th in Class L

The Masuk High wrestling team finished 13th at the Class L Championship on Saturday at Bristol Central High.

The Panthers totaled 76 points, as Bristol Eastern (231) edged New Milford (230) for the team title.

Mike Fedorko was third at 120, earning a 10-7 victory over Middletown’s Noah Sylvester. At 220, Rob Krajewski took third via 1:00 fall over Bristol Central’s Michael Guzman.

Curtis Fedorko was fifth at 138, defeating Pomperaug’s Daniel Germain, 10-5.

Jason Lobdell was sixth at 145.

All four grapples qualified for the State Open next weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.