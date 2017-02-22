Monroe Courier

Long Hill Garden Club features guest speaker on roses

By Julie Miller on February 22, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Lorraine Ballato, advanced master gardener, freelance writer and author will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Feb. 27. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a gather, greet and eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The program is Not Your Grandmother’s Roses. Ballato will speak about getting superb color, fragrance and repeat blooms from your roses. She will share how to grow garden roses without all the trimming, spraying and general fussing to keep them looking their best. You will leave knowing how to make the right selection when you’re faced with the array of options at garden centers.

There is a $10 guest fee.

For further information contact Nancy at 203-261-5837.

