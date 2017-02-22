Ice hockey: Masuk tested by Division II foes

As the Masuk High boys hockey team hits the stretch run of the regular season, tough games , even if losses, stand to potentially pay off for the Panthers.

“You hope. That’s the intention,” Masuk coach Andy Townsend said after his Division III Panthers were beaten 4-0 by DII Branford in the President’s Cup semifinal, at The Rinks at Shelton on Friday.

The Panthers, on Monday, were doubled up 4-2 by another DII foe, Trumbull, in the tourney consolation game, also in Shelton.

“We always try to put a handful of D-II teams on the schedule because you want to challenge yourself and see where you stack up against other teams and programs,” Townsend said.

“It’s key to have a tougher schedule. We’ll be better prepared. Records don’t always show what a team is,” added Masuk goaltender Tag Weiss, who made 22 saves in the defeat to Trumbull, which dropped the Panthers to 8-9-1.

Casey Bowler had a goal, Adam Montague netted a goal and added an assist, and Elijah Begin also had a goal and an assist in the Trumbull game.

The Panthers managed to match their Branford opponent with 26 shots on goal, but couldn’t break through.

With Masuk down just 2-0 in the middle period, Bowler one-timed a feed from behind the net that was denied.

Trailing 3-0 in the third, the Panthers kept the pressure on.

Begin, Bowler and Montague continued to generate chances, and Sean Squibb was stopped on a breakaway.

From the midpoint of the Branford game on, Masuk’s play showed Townsend what he wants to see from his team.

“I think we were a little lethargic and a step behind everywhere,” the coach said of the first period and a half. “It was simple mistakes down low defensively that led to goals.”

Sandwiched between the President’s Cup games was a battle with DIII rival Brookfield-Bethel-Danbury, at Danbury Ice Arena, on Saturday. The Panthers trailed 2-0 heading into the third period before bouncing back for a 3-2 overtime triumph.

Begin had two goals, including the OT winner, to go along with an assist, and Montague had a goal and a pair of assists. Weiss made 14 saves on 16 shots

Montague, Brendan Andros, and T.J. Scalia killed off a full two-minute, five-on-three BBD power play late in the third to help get the game to OT. Masuk outshot BBD, 28-16.

Masuk headed into Thursday’s game with Bolton-Coventry-Lyman Memorial with just two regular-season games remaining. The regular slate ends in Saturday’s clash with Wilton, in Ridgefield, beginning at 8:50 pm. Both of these games are against DIII opponents.

Then it’s onto the DIII conference and state playoffs, where the Panthers are hoping those challenging Division II battles will pay dividends.

Girls ice hockey

The Masuk girls ice hockey team dropped its last two games, 6-4 to Stamford/Westhill/Staples and 5-2 to Amity/Cheshire/North Haven.

Catie Boudiette had four goals over the two games. Michelle Slivos had two combined goals in these games.

Bella Medaris made 20 saves versus Amity and 22 saves against Stamford.