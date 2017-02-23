Community briefs Feb. 23

Songs from the Heart program

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards on Sunday Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist.

Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary. Cost is $5 per person.

For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Boy Scout open house

Boy Scout Troop 62 invites all boys, ages 11-17, and their families to attend their annual Open House on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at Stepney Station 2 Firehouse, 801 Main Street Monroe, across from Tollgate Plaza.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in skill demonstrations and learn more about scouting. They will also be able to enjoy Troop 62’s homemade donuts and see how they are made.

For more information, or to RSVP, email [email protected].

Near & Far Aid holds annual spring gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Mitchells store in Westport. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature a model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. There also will be live and silent auctions.

For tickets, at $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400, visit nearandfaraid.org. For more information visit nearandfaraid.org or facebook.com/NearandFarAid

Garden Club meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club is having their monthly Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at the Sterling House, 2283 Main Street, Stratford, at 7 p.m. Members normally meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVD’s or speaker presentations, etc. The Club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening, plants, landscaping, etc. Please join us for good discussions and friendly faces.

For more information call Joe 203-339-2701 or Art 203-261-9771.

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Mamma Mia

On April 20, join the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers for a bus trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia! Musical showcases hit songs from the 70’s group ABBA. Cost of $99 includes bus, lunch, matinee show and gratuities. Payment is due by 3/10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring a bus trip to The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 27 for the Ace in the Hole Productions of “The Rat Pack,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Cost of $109 per person includes transportation, two complimentary drinks, family-style Italian lunch, door prizes, shopping and gratuities. Payment is due by March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.