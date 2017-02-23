Fernando Perpetuo: The Fix-It Man

The banner congratulating Fernando (Fred) Perpetuo on his retirement after 50 years at Cornell-Carr of Monroe hangs over the banister in the foyer of his home. It reads, “Congratulations Freddie 50 years.”

An immigrant from Portugal, 70-year-old Perpetuo retired on Feb. 10, the exact day he started at Cornell-Carr 50 years ago. His co-workers, family and friends were not going to let him leave without a surprise celebration where there were tables laden with food — Portuguese dishes with chorizo, flan and carne alentejana (meat, clams and potatoes) and pizza and calamari for those with a non-Portuguese palate.

During the informal retirement ceremony, he accepted a certificate congratulating him on his years of faithful service, all with a smile and a few words with his wife at his side.

“I was surprised. I never expected all that,” Perpetuo said.

Aldina Perpetuo, his wife of 50 years in July, said he turned white and became very emotional.

Cornell-Carr Vice President Phil Gangnath knows the company will sorely miss Perpetuo. Gangnath said you just don’t replace a man with his talents.

“Fernando was a big part of what we do,” Gangnath said. “He could fix anything, figure out anything and do anything. He was our MacGyver.”

A self-proclaimed workaholic, Perpetuo rose to supervisor and earned a reputation as the glue that held the production floor together for Cornell-Carr, a national leader in the manufacturing of marine windows and doors.

This is the story of a man who worked one job for 70% of his life, married his childhood sweetheart from Portugal, raised two sons, and practically rebuilt his home with his bare hands. He proudly said that Nelson, his oldest son, pitched in the minor leagues for the Tigers and Mets.

Perpetuo rarely missed a day of work, and co-workers said he typically showed up a half-hour early — just because that’s what he does. His relatives said his accomplishments are amazing in the face of his serious challenges.

They told The Courier that he was born premature with a hearing impairment, weighing no more than a pound at birth. His family also said that he had minimal education in a one-room schoolhouse near Fatima, Portugal.

Fast-forward to the present. His reputation as a virtuoso designer, mechanic, and supervisor is not hyperbole.

Ellisette Monks, Perpetuo’s niece, believes her uncle is a mechanical genius. If it has a motor, gears and screws, Perpetuo can fix and maintain it, she said. Actually, he can probably improve it, Monks said. In one instance at work, a new door lock for a marine door wasn’t secure. Perpetuo dismantled it, identified the problem, and designed a new substitute part, and the lock worked better than ever.

“I have a favorite watch that’s not working, and now that my uncle has a lot of free time, I’m going to ask him to fix it,” Monks said. “He’s a genius. He’s our star.”

Daniel Perpetuo, Fernando’s youngest son at 44 years old, drove from Montreal for his father’s retirement. He said his father is the happiest when he’s working with his hands and using his creativity to design and repair mechanical parts. During his 50 years on the job, Fernando also helped an estimated 100 Portuguese immigrants settle in America and find jobs at Cornell-Carr and other places, Daniel said.

“Dad was really helpful to the Portuguese community,” Daniel said. “It meant a lot to him, just as his uncle helped him find a job.”

Daniel insisted that his father show a visitor a snowplow he designed and built to plow the snow outside their Monroe home for the last 33 years.

While Fernando describes how he built his snowplow, starting with a 50-year-old tractor, the quiet man with a warm smile comes alive, pointing out all the details. He built a heated aluminum cab on top of the tractor with a windshield wiper on the front window, a light mounted on the roof, and thick tires with chains. This creation can handle any snowstorm.

“I have heat in the cab — it’s comfortable in there when you’re plowing,” Perpetuo said. “I like using this.”

Designing and building many patented products for Cornell-Carr, Perpetuo also redesigned his house by himself in his spare time. He redirected and built stairs in his foyer, and designed and installed maple cabinets and an island in the kitchen.

Over the years, he knocked out walls, created a room from an outdoor deck, crafted a wall-length built-in bookcase for a home office, created maple cabinets for the bathroom, built a wet bar, and finished the downstairs. The list goes on and on.

Asked what he plans to do to keep busy after retirement, he shrugged his shoulders and said, “I still have plenty to do around the house.”

Perpetuo’s sister Irene Gamauf of Florida pointed out that the Perpetuo family of about 30 members will visit Mexico this summer as well as Portugal. Perpetuo and his wife are pondering retiring to Florida for part of the year.

Before that happens, Aldina needs a new cabinet to house the dough kneader she ordered. He’s already building it.

“I tell him what I want and he makes it,” Aldina said. “He’s amazing.”